    GST Council meet: Two key Covid drugs exempted from GST

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Sep 17: The Goods and Service Tax (GST) meeting on Friday extended the concession on select Covid-19 drugs, besides there will be no GST on Amphotericin B, Tocilizumab till December 31.

    Nirmala Sitharaman
    Nirmala Sitharaman

    The Council, acting on the recommendation of a group of ministers from different states, cut to nil GST on Covid-19 drug Zolgensma and Viltepso, from existing 5 per cent.

    "We have seen in the last one year and probably earlier that some life-saving drugs, which are not connected with Corona and are very expensive. Exemptions have been given for such drugs," Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said.

    "I am giving the names of two because those two are very expensive drugs - Zolgensma and Viltepso. These two are very important drugs which cost something like Rs 16 crores. So the council has decided to grant exemption from GST for these 2," she said.

    "Drugs that are suggested by the Ministry of Health for treating muscular atrophy, on the recommendation of Health Ministry and Dept of Pharmaceuticals, are also exempted for IGST on import for personal use," she added.

    Story first published: Friday, September 17, 2021, 20:17 [IST]
