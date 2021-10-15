YouTube
    Two Indian Army braves make supreme sacrifice battling terrorists in J&K

    New Delhi, Oct 15: The Indian Army launched a major counter terrorist operation in the Nar Khas Forest in Mendhar District Poonch. The operation got underway on October 14.

      Kashmir: Army officer, jawan martyred in fresh encounter in Poonch | Oneindia News
      Two Indian Army braves make supreme sacrifice battling terrorists in J&K

      During the operation, there was heavy exchange of fire and in the ensuing gun fight Rifleman Vikram Singh Negi and Rifleman Yogambar Singh were critically injured and later succumbed to their injuries.

      Rifleman Vikram Singh Negi and Rifleman Yogambar Singh displayed exemplary courage , devotion and made the supreme sacrifice in line of duty, the Indian Army said in a statement. The nation will always remain indebted to these bravehearts for their supreme sacrifice for the nation, the Army also said.
      Rifleman Vikram Singh Negi, aged 26 years old, is a resident of Village -Viman Gaon, Post- Khand, Tehsil- Narendra Nagar, District - Tehri Garhwal, Uttrakhand.

      Rifleman Yogambar Singh, aged 27 years is resident of Village - Sankari, Post- Trishulla, Tehsil- Pokhari, District - Chamoli, Uttrakhand.

