YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Surat Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Two dead, 125 rescued after massive fire breaks out in Surat packaging unit

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Surat, Oct 18: At least two people died, while 125 others were rescued after a massive fire broke out in a five-storey packaging unit in Gujarat's Surat district on Monday. Rescue operation was still under way.

    Two dead, 125 rescued after massive fire breaks out in Surat packaging unit

    The blaze erupted in the Viva Packaging Company at around 4.30 am, Kadodara police inspector Hemant Patel said.

    The fire started on the unit's first floor and soon spread to other floors, he said. Hydraulic cranes were used to rescue workers trapped inside the building, he said.

    The cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained, officials said.

    More surat News  

    Read more about:

    fire accident surat

    Story first published: Monday, October 18, 2021, 10:55 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 18, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X