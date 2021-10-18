Two dead, 125 rescued after massive fire breaks out in Surat packaging unit

More than 70 crorepatis in fray for Surat civic body polls, 50 from BJP

oi-Deepika S

Surat, Oct 18: At least two people died, while 125 others were rescued after a massive fire broke out in a five-storey packaging unit in Gujarat's Surat district on Monday. Rescue operation was still under way.

The blaze erupted in the Viva Packaging Company at around 4.30 am, Kadodara police inspector Hemant Patel said.

#WATCH Around 125 people were rescued, two died in fire at a packaging factory in Kadodara's Vareli in Surat, early morning today; Fire fighting operation underway#Gujarat pic.twitter.com/dWsjwmPTph — ANI (@ANI) October 18, 2021

The fire started on the unit's first floor and soon spread to other floors, he said. Hydraulic cranes were used to rescue workers trapped inside the building, he said.

The cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained, officials said.

Story first published: Monday, October 18, 2021, 10:55 [IST]