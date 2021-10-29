Arrangements at Kanteerva Stadium for fans to pay last respect to Puneeth Rajkumar

Two Days Before Death, Puneeth Rajkumar Danced his heart out with Yash, Shivaraj Kumar [Viral Video]

Bengaluru, Oct 29: The video of Puneeth Rajkumar dancing his heart out alongside his brother Shivaraj Kumar and Yash has gone viral. The trio was seen together just two days ago at the pre-release function of Kannada film Bhajarangi 2, which was released on Friday.

Puneeth Rajkumar passes away aged 46 after cardiac arrest, shocks film fraternity | Oneindia News

"Appu sir was full-on energy at the event. He danced his heart out with Shivanna (Shivaraj Kumar) and Yash. We never thought that it was the last time that we were seeing him on stage," a guest who attended the pre-release function said

Puneeth Rajkumar passed away on Friday after suffering a cardiac arrest on Friday. His untimely death has shocked his well-wishers, fans, and family.

"His presence alone made the stage electrifying. We are shattered beyond words," he adds.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai confirmed the news of his death on Twitter. "Shocked and deeply saddened as Karnataka's most loved superstar #PuneetRajkumar is no longer with us. A huge personal loss and one that's difficult to come to terms with. Praying the almighty gives the Rajkumar family and fans the strength to bear this loss. #OmShanti, [sic]" he said in his condolence tweet.

It has to be noted that the CM was scheduled to meet Puneeth Rajkumar.

Puneeth Rajkumar, son of Sandalwood's late legend Dr Rajkumar, started his acting career as a child artist with Prema Kanike. He was seen in many of his father's films and won several awards including National Award for Best Child Actor for his performance in Bettada Hoovu.

He turned hero with Appu in 2002 and went on to work in 29 films in the lead role. Raajakumara remains his biggest box office hit.

