  • search

Two booked for raping minor girl

Posted By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Jharkhand, Aug 24: Two persons have been booked for allegedly gangraping a 16-year-old girl and making a video of the incident in Palamu district of Jharkhand, police said.

    The incident happened under Lesliganj police station area on July 23 but the case was registered yesterday after the girl told her parents about it.

    Two booked for raping minor girl
    Representational Image

    According to the complaint, the girl was on her way to Satbarwa High School when the two accused, who knew her, offered to drop her.

    Also Read | MP: Two men gets death sentence for raping 8-year-old in Mandsaur

    But they took her to an isolated area and raped her, police said

    Superintendent of Police Indrajeet Mahatha said the two accused video-graphed the incident and were blackmailing her.

    Mahatha said the accused have been identified and would be arrested soon.

    Also Read | Teen assaulted while walking back home after gang rape in MP

    A medical examination of the girl was being done, he said.

    Relevant sections of IPC, IT Act and Pocso Act have been slapped against the accused, Mahatha added.

    Read more about:

    minor girl gang rape jharkhand arrested

    Story first published: Friday, August 24, 2018, 9:07 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 24, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue