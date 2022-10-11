Watch: PM Modi gets out of his car to accept greetings from crowd in Jamnagar

Twitter melts as grandpa cries happy tears when he finds granddaughter is lawyer

New Delhi, Oct 11: Trust a grandparent to give a 'grand reaction' to their grandchildren's success stories. In a recently viral video, a grandparent couldn't hold his tears when it was revealed to him that her granddaughter is now a lawyer in a rather unusual way.

The video of the duo was shared on Twitter by Good News Movement. One can see in the video that the young woman gives a small carton box to her grandfather and he starts unpacking it. He gradually starts taking out one thing after the other, however, he was still clueless about what his granddaughter is about to tell him.

GRANDPA'S REACTION TO FINDING OUT HIS GRANDDAUGHTER IS NOW A LAWYER.



Granddaughter puts her brand new buisness cards in a box and surprises her grandpa with the news. He keeps on repeating "how wonderful".



The rest of his reaction is everything...bust out the tissues.😭❤️👴🏼❤️😭 pic.twitter.com/fqAhZM0lyb — GoodNewsMovement (@GoodNewsMoveme3) October 11, 2022

In the box, her granddaughter slid her brand-new business card into the box along with others. When he found the card, he was almost in tears.

The grandparent was so happy about her success that he burst into tears. She gave him a warm and tight hug. The man just kept looking at the cards as he just ran out of words to express his happiness.

The video was shared with the caption, "GRANDPA'S REACTION TO FINDING OUT HIS GRANDDAUGHTER IS NOW A LAWYER. Granddaughter puts her brand new business cards in a box and surprises her grandpa with the news. He keeps on repeating how wonderful'. The rest of his reaction is everything...bust out the tissues."

It has 5 thousand plus views so far.

