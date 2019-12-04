Twitter India appears before parliamentary panel examining cyber security of women

New Delhi, Dec 04: Top officials of Twitter India appeared before a parliamentary committee on Wednesday and apprised it of the action it had taken to tackle cyber bullying and harassment of women, officials said.

The Twitter India officials made a presentation on the issue before the parliamentary panel on women empowerment.

They informed the panel members of the latest developments in technology to ensure cyber safety and security of women. They also elaborated on the social media platform's mechanism to deal with harassment and how women can use it.

The panel, headed by BJP MP Heena Gavit and having all women members, is examining the issue of cyber safety and security of women on Wednesday.

It has also called Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram representatives to appear before it on Thursday.