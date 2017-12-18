Twitter erupts with jokes as BJP set to win both Gujarat and Himachal

After the initial scare, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) seems set to form the governments in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh for the sixth time in the former and unseating the Congress in the latter.
As per trends, the BJP is leading in 104 seats in Gujarat, while the Congress was ahead in 75.
Here's how Twitter reacted as results started trickling in and the picture cleared out.
BJP supporters from early morning to now.— Bollywood Gandu (@BollywoodGandu) December 18, 2017
#GujaratVerdict pic.twitter.com/tqNFM9VEeO
AAP in Gujarat from 2015 to 2017.#GujaratVerdict #GujaratElection2017 #GujaratResults #GujaratFinalPoll pic.twitter.com/1KuiIDWgB9— The Viral Fever (@TheViralFever) December 18, 2017
#GujaratVerdict pic.twitter.com/Bi5VABHqCj— Angoor stark 🍇 (@ladywithflaws) December 18, 2017
Pic 1: Rahul gandhi before #GujaratVerdict— Bhaad me Jaa.. (@iAbhishek_J) December 18, 2017
Pic 2: Rahul gandhi after #GujaratVerdict pic.twitter.com/46TjRTKM3u
Look at their faces. It seems someone cut their WIRE 😂 @UnSubtleDesi @rahulroushan @iAnkurSingh #GujaratVerdict pic.twitter.com/oVS47NYjne— Vishal Surywanshi (@vsurywanshi87) December 18, 2017
