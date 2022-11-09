Twitter becomes the epicentre of memes as Nepal earthquake sends tremors in north India

These hilarious memes on the Bihar political developments will leave you in splits

New Delhi, Nov 09: It did not take long for the memes to start flowing in on Twitter after a powerful quake left buildings and people shaken in Nepal in the early hours of Wednesday, sending tremors in northern India.

The Indian National Center for Seismology reported the quake at magnitude 6.3. Fortunately, no serious damage has been reported and the likelihood of fatalities is low as per the USGS.

The earthquake that was felt mildly in Kathmandu and parts of India has also caused damage to dozens of other houses in the district.

6 killed as 6.3 magnitude earthquake hits Nepal; tremors felt in Delhi, U'khand

Earlier, a 5.7-magnitude tremor was recorded at 9.07 pm and another 4.1- magnitude tremor at 9.56 pm on Tuesday at the same epicentre, according to the Seismological Centre. In April 2015, a devastating earthquake of 7.8-magnitude rocked Nepal, killing nearly 9,000 people and wounding nearly 22,000 others. It also damaged over 800,000 houses and school buildings.

Take a look at some of them here:

My mental health got disturbed so much after Austin Theory's MITB loss that my body started shaking midnight#Earthquake — 3dxChetan (@3dxchetan) November 9, 2022

nothing just me who spent 4 years in IIT Guwahati where 4-5 magnitude #earthquake was a weekly business watching NCR people jumping over #earthquake pic.twitter.com/rkTcwOheEX — IAS Freak (@ias_freak) November 8, 2022

Mumbai people asking Delhi people about the #Earthquake pic.twitter.com/ELBANDZvPp — Ashish Chanchlani (@ashchanchlani) November 8, 2022

I stay on the 27th floor, so climbing down the stairs is not a possibility. Hence every time I feel #earthquake tremors, I rush to my Pooja Kaksh and say “Hey Prabhu, bhool chuk kshama karna, hum aa rahe hain”



🙏🏻 🪷 🪔 🥟 — Atul Mishra (@TheAtulMishra) November 8, 2022

People from Delhi-NCR rushing to Twitter to check if there was an #earthquake minutes ago. pic.twitter.com/q6vNqQx6oj — Yash Sharma (@yashsharma_4) November 8, 2022

Story first published: Wednesday, November 9, 2022, 10:14 [IST]