Twitter becomes the epicentre of memes as Nepal earthquake sends tremors in north India
New Delhi, Nov 09: It did not take long for the memes to start flowing in on Twitter after a powerful quake left buildings and people shaken in Nepal in the early hours of Wednesday, sending tremors in northern India.
The Indian National Center for Seismology reported the quake at magnitude 6.3. Fortunately, no serious damage has been reported and the likelihood of fatalities is low as per the USGS.
The earthquake that was felt mildly in Kathmandu and parts of India has also caused damage to dozens of other houses in the district.
Earlier, a 5.7-magnitude tremor was recorded at 9.07 pm and another 4.1- magnitude tremor at 9.56 pm on Tuesday at the same epicentre, according to the Seismological Centre. In April 2015, a devastating earthquake of 7.8-magnitude rocked Nepal, killing nearly 9,000 people and wounding nearly 22,000 others. It also damaged over 800,000 houses and school buildings.
