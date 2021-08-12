Twitter accounts of Maharashtra Congress, minister Thorat suspended, claims party leader

Dalit girl's death: Rahul Gandhi’s tweet with photo of victim's kin no longer available on Twitter

Mumbai, Aug 12: Twitter accounts of the Maharashtra unit of the Congress and its senior leader Balasaheb Thorat have been suspended, Minister of State for Home and IT Satel Patil claimed on Thursday.

The ruling BJP at the Centre is scared and dictating terms to the social media platform, he alleged in a series of tweets.

"I strongly condemn the suspension of Twitter accounts of Congress leaders. Clearly shows that the BJP govt is scared, and is arm-twisting platforms to bend at their will," the Congress leader from Kolhapur tweeted.

Besides Rahul Gandhi, the accounts of the Maharashtra Congress and state revenue minister Balasaheb Thorat too have been blocked, Patil said. "Anyone who questions fascism and corruption by BJP is being silenced," he alleged.

Rahul Gandhi's Twitter handle was suspended after he tweeted a photograph of the parents of a nine-year old Dalit girl who was allegedly raped and killed in Delhi.

The party also alleged on Thursday that its official Twitter handle as well as that of a large number of party leaders and workers have been blocked.

Story first published: Thursday, August 12, 2021, 22:23 [IST]