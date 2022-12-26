Twist to Sushant Singh Rajput's death: Post-mortem staff claims he was "murdered"

India

oi-Prakash KL

Sushant Singh was murdered and he did not die by suicide, as per a person who was part of his post-mortem.

Mumbai, Dec 26: In what could be considered as a twist to Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's mysterious death, a man, who claimed to have witnessed his autopsy, has said that it was not suicide but a "murder".

Rupkumar Shah, an employee at Cooper Hospital in Mumbai, has dropped a bomb. "There is a massive difference between murder and suicide. After seeing the dead body, one immediately knows whether it is murder or suicide. Sushant had marks on his neck, it looked like murder. The body was punched and bore injury marks. A person who commits suicide is not punched to such an extent as Sushant was," a website quoted him as saying in an interview with TV9 Marathi.

"Sushant was a great actor. He has acted in many films and if such a person commits suicide, we will handle his dead body properly. How can a person beaten on his hands and feet hang himself?" Shah added.

He recalled telling the senior officers telling him to take pictures and not recorded video. "When I saw Sushant's body for the first time, I quickly informed my seniors that I feel it is not suicide but a murder. I even told them that we should work as per the rules. However, my seniors told me to click pictures as soon as possible and give the body to the cops. Hence, we performed the postmortem in the night only," he further claimed as per another report.

NCB claims Rhea Chakraborty, her brother bought drugs for late actor Sushant Singh Rajput

The Bollywood actor was found dead under mysterious circumstances at his apartment in Bandra in Mumbai on June 14. He was billed as the next big name of Bollywood with a hit movies like 'Kai Po Che', 'Kedarnath', and 'MS Dhoni: The Untold Story'.

His untimely death raised many questions and his fans have been alleging conspiracy behind his death. Reports have also claimed that he was under depression and undergoing to treatment.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Monday, December 26, 2022, 16:16 [IST]