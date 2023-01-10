YouTube
    Mumbai, Jan 10: Actress Tunisha Sharma was on a video call with a man named Ali for 15 minutes before she decided to end her life, lawyers of her co-star Sheezan Khan, arrested on the abetment of suicide charge, told a court in Palghar in Maharashtra on Monday.

    Shailendra Mishra and Sharad Rai, counsels for Khan, informed the court their client was innocent and was not connected to Sharma's death. They told the court that Bollywood actor Suraj Pancholi, too, had got bail after being accused of abetment of suicide of actor-singer Jiah Khan, who died by suicide in 2013.

    According to Khan's legal counsel, Tunisha Sharma was in contact with a man named Ali on a dating app and was in his company between December 21 and 23, just before her death.

    Even before her alleged suicide, she was on a video call for 15 minutes with Ali, the counsels claimed in the court. Seeking a probe into this angle, the counsels also said no suicide note was found at the spot.

    On Monday, District and Additional Sessions Judge at Vasai RD Deshpande heard the arguments of both prosecution and defence and accepted the request for time put forward by Sharma's counsel and adjourned the hearing on the bail plea till January 11.

    Appearing for the Sharma family, advocate Tarun Sharma sought time from the court to go through documents and prepare his defence, which was allowed by the judge.

    With inputs from PTI

    Story first published: Tuesday, January 10, 2023, 8:34 [IST]
    X