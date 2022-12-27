TV actress Tunisha Sharma's last rites performed in Mumbai; accused's mother, sister attend funeral

oi-Prakash KL

The last rites of the deceased TV actress were performed on Tuesday.

Mumbai, Dec 27: The final rites of actress Tunisha Sharma were performed on Tuesday at Mira Road cremation ground in Mumbai. Her mother Vanita Sharma and several TV actors attended the cremation of the deceased.

Vanita Sharma broke down during the process and she was seen inconsolable. Kanwar Dhillon, Reem Shaikh, Ashnoor Kaur, Avneet Kaur, Siddharth Nigam, Abhishek Nigam, Shivin Narang, Vishal Jethwa and others attended the cremation of Tunisha, who allegedly died by suicide on Saturday.

Also, the mother and sister of the accused and her co-star came to the cremation ground to pay their last respects.

The actress was found dead on the sets of her ongoing TV show 'Alibaba - Dastaan-e-Kabul' on Saturday. Based on the complaint filed by her mother, her ex-boyfriend and co-star Sheezan Khan was arrested on charges of abetment to suicide.

Going by the reports, Khan and Tunisha ended their relationship 15 days ago. Sharma was reportedly hospitalized after she suffered anxiety attacks a few months ago. The actress suffered from depression and anxiety around 2018 as well, ANI reported.

#WATCH | TV actor Tunisha Sharma death case | Sister and mother of accused Sheezan Khan also arrived at the crematorium ground in Mira Road area for her last rites. pic.twitter.com/HA0voEOwQr — ANI (@ANI) December 27, 2022

Vanita Sharma has held Sheezan Khan responsible for her daughter's death, accusing him of cheating on her and breaking the promise of tying the knot.

Broke up with Tunisha Sharma after Shraddha Walkar murder case, Sheezan Khan tells police

In a statement, Tunisha's mother said, "Sheezan cheated on Tunisha. Started a relationship with her first, promised her of marriage and then broke up with her." "He (Sheezan) had involvement with another girl, while he was in a relationship with Tunisha," she added. "He used her for three-four months," Tunisha Sharma's mother said, adding that Sheezan should not be spared. The police are now probing the reason behind her alleged suicide.

The autopsy report of actress Tunisha Sharma has specified 'hanging' as the cause of death, the Mumbai police said on Sunday.

"Tunisha's mother had filed a complaint and accused Sheezan was arrested and later produced in the court which sent him to four-days judicial custody. The post-mortem report clearly specifies the cause of death of Tunisha as hanging," ANI quoted Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Chandrakant Jadhav as saying.

The postmortem was conducted at Mumbai's JJ Hospital early on Sunday. "The autopsy was conducted till 4:30 am and 4-5 police personnel were also present," officials told the news agency.

Tunisha Sharma started her career with 'Bharat Ka Veer Putra - Maharana Pratap'. She was also part of shows such as 'Ishq Subhan Allah', 'Gabbar Poonchwala', 'Sher-e-Punjab: Maharaja Ranjit Singh', and 'Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat'. Apart from small screen, the actress appeared in Bollywood movies including 'Fitoor', 'Baar Baar Dekho', 'Kahaani 2: Durga Rani Singh', and 'Dabangg 3'.