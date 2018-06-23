English

TSPSC Forest Beat officer result 2017 declared, how to check

Posted By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    The TSPSC Forest Beat officer result 2017 has been declared. The results are available on the official website.

    TSPSC Forest Beat officer result 2017 declared, how to check

    The exam was held on October 29 2017 to fill 1,857 vacancies in the forest department. TSPSC released hall ticket numbers of those who were provisionally admitted to medical, physical test and events in the ratio of 1:3. The candidates who successfully qualify in the physical test and events will be called for verification of certificates on 2 July. The results are available on tspsc.gov.in.

    How to check TSPSC Forest Beat officer result 2017:

    • Go to tspsc.gov.in.
    • Click on the relevant link
    • Enter required details
    • View results
    • Take a printout

    Read more about:

    telangana result

    Story first published: Saturday, June 23, 2018, 7:29 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 23, 2018

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue