TSLPRB release TS Police Constable Answer key 2018: Raise objection before this date, time

New Delhi, Oct 5: The TSLPRB has released the TS Police Constable Answer key 2018. The same is available on the official website.

The window to raise objections would be open till 5.00 PM on October 8, 2018. As many as 4.49 lakh candidates have appeared for the SCT and police constable examination conducted this year. The TS POlice Constable exam 2018 was conducted on September 30, 2018.

The candidates would get a time-period of only 3 days to submit the Objections against TS Police Constable Answer Keys. The candidates can check a small preview of the Proforma Objections which was released by TSLPRB on its official website.

The candidates should note that every question objections has to be submitted separately on the form. The TSLPRB, in a statement released earlier, said that the incomplete objections with insufficient information would be summarily rejected. The answer keys are available on tslprb.in.

How to check TS Police Constable Answer Key 2018:

Go to tslprb.in

On the homepage, you will see a notification that reads, "TS Police Constable Answer Keys 2018 released"

Click on the notification link

It will redirect to a login page

Enter login details

Submit

View answer keys

Take a printout