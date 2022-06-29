HPBOSE 10th result 2022 not to be declared today: Here is when you can expect it

TS SSC Results 2022 date confirmed: Procedure, websites to download

New Delhi, Jun 29: The TS SSC Results 2022 dates are out. The results once declared by the Directorate of Government Examinations, Telangana will be available on the official website.

Officials have confirmed that the TS SSC Results 2022 will be released on Thursday, June 30 2022. The time is yet to be confirmed.

Students who had participated in the TS SSC Results 2022 through the given below mentioned direct link by using their roll number and date of birth. Students need to score more than minimum qualifying marks which are 33 for each subject in order to pass the TS 10th Result 2022. Moreover, there are 7-8 Subjects in each class and all are compulsory to pass to get a passing certificate.

Earlier, BSE Telangana conducted the examination process between 23 May to 1 June and it usually takes about 30 days to declare the 10th results 2022. Going by this calculation, TSBSE SSC Results 2022 are coming very soon since the latest reports also say BSE Telangana is speeding up the result declaration. Keep your hall tickets ready for checking the TS SSC Results. The TS SSC Results 2022 once released will be available on bse.telangana.gov.in or manabadi.co.in

How to check TS SSC Results 2022

Visit the official website of TS board: bse.telangana.gov.in or manabadi.co.in

or On the home page, click the TS SSC Result link

Enter your login information and click on submit button

It's done! Your result will now be displayed on the screen

Download, save and keep a hard copy for future reference

Story first published: Wednesday, June 29, 2022, 12:45 [IST]