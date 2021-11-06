TS EAMCET 2021 counselling final stage registration begins today

New Delhi, Nov 06: The TS EAMCET 2021 counselling final stage registration begins today. More details are available on the official website.

The registration for the Telangana State Engineering Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test final round will begin today and the application for the final phase of counselling for TS EAMCET will continue until November 7.

The verification of certificates will be conducted on November 8 and the provisional allotment of seats will be declared on November 12. The applicants will be able to complete the TS EAMCET 2021 counselling tuition fee payment and online reporting from November 12 to 15. The students who who were allowed seats in TS EAMCET 2021 round 1 counselling also had the provision to cancel the allotted seat till November 5. To register for the TS EAMCET 2021 counselling visit tseamcet.nic.in.

