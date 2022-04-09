YouTube
    Trust vote in Pakistan: A quick look at the 6 possible scenarios

    New Delhi, Apr 09: Prime Minister Imran Khan is facing a trust vote today. The Supreme Court on Friday overturned the decision to dissolve the National General Assembly and said that a trust vote must be held.

    What happens if Imran Khan is ousted from power. There are a couple of scenarios and let us examine them.

    If the assembly rejects the trust vote then Imran Khan survives. However this is an unlikely scenario as the Opposition has claimed the support of 196 MPs in the 342 member house where the magic number is 178.

    If the no-confidence motion is passed then Imran Khan is outside as Prime Minister.

    If Imran Khan is ousted then the assembly will decide who the next PM will be.

    If Imran Khan loses the trust vote then Parliament will function till August 2023 after which elections will be held in 60 days.

    If a new PM is appointed after the trust vote then the PM can call for elections immediately without having to wait for the term to complete

    Elections can also be held if no candidate can secure a majority in the assembly to become the PM.

