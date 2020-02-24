Trump-Modi 22-km mega roadshow begins, cultural programs en-route Sabarmati Ashram

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Feb 24: US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump embarked on a 22-km- long roadshow from the Ahmedabad International Airport. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will accompany them from the Ahmedabad airport to the Ashram and the stadium.

Trump, who is on a two-day India visit, landed at the Airport at 11.37 am. After the roadshow, the two leaders will address a gathering at the Namaste Trump event at the Motera cricket stadium here this afternoon.

Modi, who reached Ahmedabad over an hour before Trump landed here, received Trump and his wife Melania upon their arrival.

The Trump couple will visit Sabarmati Ashram, the house from where Mahatama Gandhi led his salt ''Satyagraha'', 90 years ago.

Meanwhile, Hundreds of thousands of people are greeting US President Donald Trump in a massive roadshow in Ahmedabad. Artistes and performers from many states were allotted a stage on the entire route to perform in their traditional attire. Around 50 stages were erected on the route, starting from the airport till Motera stadium via Indira bridge.

Authorities said over one lakh people are expected to line up along the route of the roadshow, which has been named as ''India Road Show'' by the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation.

US President and his wife will stop by at the Ashram on their way to the Motera cricket stadium where the ''Namaste Trump'' event has been organised in his honour.

The Trump couple are expected to spend half an hour at the Ashram. A new parking space has been created at the place. To the backside of the ashram, a platform is built so that Modi can show the entire Sabarmati riverfront to the visiting dignitaries from one place. A special room has also been prepared at the Ashram, where the dignitaries would be spending some time.

After the roadshow, both the leaders will reach the newly-built cricket stadium in Motera to address a gathering of over one lakh people at the Namaste Trump event.