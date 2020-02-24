Trump India visit LIVE: All eyes on joint presser by US Prez, Modi at 5 pm
Ahmedabad, Feb 25: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump on Tuesday signed three key MoUs during extensive talks covering the entire spectrum of bilateral ties.
The two leaders will aim to expand the India-US global partnership during their talks on Tuesday, a day after both lavished praise on each other and vowed to script a better future for people of the two democracies. Before leaving for India, Trump had described Modi as his "friend" and did the same at the 'Namaste Trump' event in Ahmedabad earlier in the day.
2:15 PM, 25 Feb
Trump and Modi make joint statement to media at 5 pm but take no questions.
1:48 PM, 25 Feb
We discussed 5G telecom technology, situation in Indo-Pacific: Trump after talks with PM Modi
1:47 PM, 25 Feb
Visit has been unforgettable, extraordinary and productive: US President Donald Trump
1:47 PM, 25 Feb
We will cooperate in ensuring rules-based mechanism including for Indo-Pacific: PM
1:46 PM, 25 Feb
India, US committed to openness, fair and balanced trade: Modi
1:45 PM, 25 Feb
Earlier today we expanded our defence cooperation with agreements for India to purchase more than US$ 3 Bn of advanced American military equipment, including Apache & MH-60 Romeo Helicopters - finest in the world. These will enhance our joint defence capabilities, says US President
1:44 PM, 25 Feb
The most important foundation of the special relationship between India and the USA is people to people contact. Professionals, students, the Indian diaspora in USA have a major contribution in this, says Trump
1:44 PM, 25 Feb
Trump says Melania and I have been awed by the majesty of India and the exceptional generosity and kindness of the Indian people. We will always remember the magnificent welcome the citizens of your home state (of PM Modi) showed us upon arrival.
1:44 PM, 25 Feb
Our commerce ministers have had positive talks on trade. Both of us have decided that our teams should give legal shape to these trade talks. We also agreed to open negotiations on a big trade deal, says Modi
1:41 PM, 25 Feb
Expanded co-operation to counter terrorism, says Trump
1:37 PM, 25 Feb
India has signed three key MoUs on mental health, safety of medical products and letter of cooperation between Indian Oil and Exxon Mobil
1:34 PM, 25 Feb
India US sign MOU on Mental Health. The MOU will look to enable India to learn from the US in the field of mental and emotional well being
1:33 PM, 25 Feb
Today we discussed every important aspect of US-India partnership, be it defence and security, energy strategic partnership, trade or people to people ties. The strengthening in defence ties between India and US is an important aspect of our partnership.
1:33 PM, 25 Feb
US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi issue a joint press statement.
1:32 PM, 25 Feb
Delhi: Students of Sarvodaya Co-Ed Senior Secondary School in Nanakpura, gift Madhubani paintings made by them to First Lady of the United States Melania Trump. pic.twitter.com/f7yiQiwmaT
Students of Sarvodaya Co-Ed Senior Secondary School in Nanakpura, gift Madhubani paintings made by them to First Lady of the United States Melania Trump.
1:32 PM, 25 Feb
First Lady of the United States, Melania Trump leaves from Sarvodaya Co-Ed Senior Secondary School in Nanakpura, after meeting and interacting with the students there.
1:25 PM, 25 Feb
Melania Trump said that she works with children in the US to promote ideas of well-being through my 'BE BEST' initiative. The 'BE BEST' initiative has 3 pillars - dangers of drug abuse, importance of online safety and overall well-being of children.
1:18 PM, 25 Feb
“Namaste! It’s a beautiful school. Thank you for welcoming me with a traditional dance performance. This is my first visit to India, people here are so welcoming and so kind”, said First Lady of the United States, Melania Trump at Sarvodaya Co-Ed Senior Secondary School in Nanakpura
Students perform on a folk song during the visit of the First Lady of the United States, Melania Trump
1:16 PM, 25 Feb
Students greet the First Lady of the United States, Melania Trump at Sarvodaya Co-Ed Senior Secondary School in Nanakpura.
12:37 PM, 25 Feb
Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Hyderabad House, Delhi said, "I welcome you (US President Donald Trump) and the US delegation to India. I know that you are busy these days, still, you took out time for the visit to India. I am grateful to you for this."
12:22 PM, 25 Feb
Delhi: First Lady of the US, Melania Trump interacts with the students at Sarvodaya Co-Ed Senior Secondary School in Nanakpura. pic.twitter.com/gLbRXGPOp5
US President Donald Trump receives ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhawan.
12:12 AM, 24 Feb
United States President Donald Trump will arrive in Ahmedabad on Monday for the first leg of his maiden trip to India.
12:12 AM, 24 Feb
He will visit Mahatma Gandhi's Sabarmati Ashram, take part in a 22-km roadshow with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and jointly address over a lakh people at a cricket stadium.
12:12 AM, 24 Feb
He will then head to Uttar Pradesh with his wife, Melania, to see the iconic Taj Mahal in Agra.
12:15 AM, 24 Feb
A cultural extravaganza will be organised at the Motera stadium during the ‘Namaste Trump’ event where Trump and Modi will address the gathering.
12:15 AM, 24 Feb
Bollywood singers Kailash Kher and Parthiv Gohil, and Gujarati folk singers Kirtidan Gadhvi, Gita Rabari, Purushottam Upadhyay and Sairam Dave will perform, said officials of the Gujarat Cricket Association.
7:29 AM, 24 Feb
The second layer would be around the lobby and parking area and the outer cordon will comprise personnel drawn from districts. Intensive patrolling is also being conducted
7:30 AM, 24 Feb
ITC Maurya has a three layer security and a large number of police personnel. The security wing of the Delhi police will form the inner security cordon along with the US team.
7:30 AM, 24 Feb
The advanced security liaison meeting decided to deploy anti drone detachment of the NSG, sharpshooters of the NSG on high rise buildings and kite catchers. Besides the Delhi police personnel, paramilitary personnel have also been deployed in Delhi.
7:33 AM, 24 Feb
The routes that will be been taken by Trump are on watch by anti sabotage teams, paramilitary forces and the Army. Over 24 US secret service agents have arrived in the national capital to coordinate the security arrangements.
7:34 AM, 24 Feb
The ITC Maurya hotel where Trump will be staying has been made out of bounds for visitors till the President leaves. All the 438 rooms have been booked for the President and his entire entourage.
7:36 AM, 24 Feb
Security is tight across the national capital. Anti drone mechanisms, snipers, note catchers and sharp shooters have been deployed as part of the extensive security measures.
7:43 AM, 24 Feb
A high state of alert has been declared in New Delhi ahead of Donald Trump’s visit to India.
7:44 AM, 24 Feb
Hours before the visit of US President Donald Trump to Agra on Monday, the entry to the Taj Mahal will be closed to visitors in view of high security arrangements, top officials said on Sunday.
8:12 AM, 24 Feb
Two years after joining @narendramodi at the Global Entrepreneurial Summit in Hyderabad, I am honored to return to India with @POTUS and @FLOTUS to celebrate that the grand friendship between the world’s two largest democracies has never been stronger! 🇺🇸 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/r1d5fl9mtq
US President Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka Trump wrote on Twitter,"I am honored to return to India with @POTUS and @FLOTUS to celebrate that the grand friendship between the world's two largest democracies has never been stronger!"
8:34 AM, 24 Feb
Meanwhile, two Indian Americans are travelling to India on board the Air Force One along with President Donald Trump.
Ajit Pai, who is the first ever Indian American Chairman of the Federal Communications Commission, the other being Kesh Patel, special assistant to the president and senior director for counter-terrorism.
8:46 AM, 24 Feb
Prime Minister Narendra Modi to leave for Ahmedabad shortly, where he will hold a roadshow along with US President Donald Trump & participate in 'Namaste Trump' event at Motera stadium. President Trump will be arriving in India along with a high-level delegation today
8:53 AM, 24 Feb
#WATCH Gujarat: A group of Garba dancers perform at the Airport Circle in Ahmedabad. The group is one of the artists who will perform during the road show of US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump today. pic.twitter.com/jbaKomm8bK
A group of Garba dancers perform at the Airport Circle in Ahmedabad. The group is one of the artists who will perform during the road show of US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump today.
8:53 AM, 24 Feb
Gujarat: Security tightened outside Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad, sniffer dog of the US security also present. US President Donald Trump will visit the Ashram today upon his arrival to the city. pic.twitter.com/vJE0Z496k8
Security tightened outside Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad, sniffer dog of the US security also present.
8:54 AM, 24 Feb
Gujarat: Horse-riding police personnel conduct patrolling outside Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad. US President Donald Trump's 'Namaste Trump' event will be held at the stadium today. pic.twitter.com/7fIEewUDWE
Chetak Commando of Gujarat Police and Rapid Action Force (RAF) have been deployed for security at the road near Motera Stadium, in Ahmedabad.
8:55 AM, 24 Feb
Gujarat: A total of 16 spots for drinking water have been set up outside Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad. Every spot has at least 3 staff of Amdavad Municipal Corporation to make drinking water arrangements for the people coming for 'Namaste Trump' event at the stadium. pic.twitter.com/c1xdbtgWkb
A total of 16 spots for drinking water have been set up outside Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad. Every spot has at least 3 staff of Amdavad Municipal Corporation to make drinking water arrangements for the people coming for 'Namaste Trump' event at the stadium.
Modi retweeted the video that Donald Trump shared last night while departing for India and said, "India awaits your arrival."
10:05 AM, 24 Feb
#WATCH Gujarat: A group of school children perform near Ahmedabad airport. They are among the artists who are performing during the road show of US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump today. pic.twitter.com/D5kKtUhG7H
A group of school children perform near Ahmedabad airport. They are among the artists who are performing during the road show of US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump today.
10:06 AM, 24 Feb
Rohan P Botre SP City, Agra on security arrangements ahead of US President's visit today said,''Taj Mahal area has been secured properly. There'll be deployment of paramilitary forces in Taj Mahal area&inside there's deployment of civil force & CISF. Even NSG & ATS have also come.''
10:07 AM, 24 Feb
As Trump will arrive in Agra at 4.45 pm on Monday, SP City Rohan P Botre said. ''There is a proper coordination between the United States' security agencies and the Indian agencies.''
10:10 AM, 24 Feb
Gujarat: People form queues outside Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad, gather in the vicinity and occupy seats at the stadium ahead of 'Namaste Trump' event here today. pic.twitter.com/HzC34bXRJU
Ahead of his arrival, Trump tweets in Hindi, Check out:
10:27 AM, 24 Feb
#WATCH: Gujarat: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in Ahmedabad. US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump, along with with a high-level delegation, is arriving here today. pic.twitter.com/eVkxLON4Mz
