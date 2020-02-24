Trump India visit LIVE: All eyes on joint presser by US Prez, Modi at 5 pm

  • search
    Ahmedabad, Feb 25: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump on Tuesday signed three key MoUs during extensive talks covering the entire spectrum of bilateral ties.

    Trump India visit LIVE: Three key MoUs signed, says Modi

    The two leaders will aim to expand the India-US global partnership during their talks on Tuesday, a day after both lavished praise on each other and vowed to script a better future for people of the two democracies. Before leaving for India, Trump had described Modi as his "friend" and did the same at the 'Namaste Trump' event in Ahmedabad earlier in the day.

    Newest First Oldest First
    2:15 PM, 25 Feb
    Trump and Modi make joint statement to media at 5 pm but take no questions.
    1:48 PM, 25 Feb
    We discussed 5G telecom technology, situation in Indo-Pacific: Trump after talks with PM Modi
    1:47 PM, 25 Feb
    Visit has been unforgettable, extraordinary and productive: US President Donald Trump
    1:47 PM, 25 Feb
    We will cooperate in ensuring rules-based mechanism including for Indo-Pacific: PM
    1:46 PM, 25 Feb
    India, US committed to openness, fair and balanced trade: Modi
    1:45 PM, 25 Feb
    Earlier today we expanded our defence cooperation with agreements for India to purchase more than US$ 3 Bn of advanced American military equipment, including Apache & MH-60 Romeo Helicopters - finest in the world. These will enhance our joint defence capabilities, says US President
    1:44 PM, 25 Feb
    The most important foundation of the special relationship between India and the USA is people to people contact. Professionals, students, the Indian diaspora in USA have a major contribution in this, says Trump
    1:44 PM, 25 Feb
    Trump says Melania and I have been awed by the majesty of India and the exceptional generosity and kindness of the Indian people. We will always remember the magnificent welcome the citizens of your home state (of PM Modi) showed us upon arrival.
    1:44 PM, 25 Feb
    Our commerce ministers have had positive talks on trade. Both of us have decided that our teams should give legal shape to these trade talks. We also agreed to open negotiations on a big trade deal, says Modi
    1:41 PM, 25 Feb
    Expanded co-operation to counter terrorism, says Trump
    1:37 PM, 25 Feb
    India has signed three key MoUs on mental health, safety of medical products and letter of cooperation between Indian Oil and Exxon Mobil
    1:34 PM, 25 Feb
    India US sign MOU on Mental Health. The MOU will look to enable India to learn from the US in the field of mental and emotional well being
    1:33 PM, 25 Feb
    Today we discussed every important aspect of US-India partnership, be it defence and security, energy strategic partnership, trade or people to people ties. The strengthening in defence ties between India and US is an important aspect of our partnership.
    1:33 PM, 25 Feb
    US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi issue a joint press statement.
    1:32 PM, 25 Feb
    Students of Sarvodaya Co-Ed Senior Secondary School in Nanakpura, gift Madhubani paintings made by them to First Lady of the United States Melania Trump.
    1:32 PM, 25 Feb
    First Lady of the United States, Melania Trump leaves from Sarvodaya Co-Ed Senior Secondary School in Nanakpura, after meeting and interacting with the students there.
    1:25 PM, 25 Feb
    Melania Trump said that she works with children in the US to promote ideas of well-being through my 'BE BEST' initiative. The 'BE BEST' initiative has 3 pillars - dangers of drug abuse, importance of online safety and overall well-being of children.
    1:18 PM, 25 Feb
    “Namaste! It’s a beautiful school. Thank you for welcoming me with a traditional dance performance. This is my first visit to India, people here are so welcoming and so kind”, said First Lady of the United States, Melania Trump at Sarvodaya Co-Ed Senior Secondary School in Nanakpura
    1:17 PM, 25 Feb
    Students perform on a folk song during the visit of the First Lady of the United States, Melania Trump
    1:16 PM, 25 Feb
    Students greet the First Lady of the United States, Melania Trump at Sarvodaya Co-Ed Senior Secondary School in Nanakpura.
    12:37 PM, 25 Feb
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Hyderabad House, Delhi said, "I welcome you (US President Donald Trump) and the US delegation to India. I know that you are busy these days, still, you took out time for the visit to India. I am grateful to you for this."
    12:22 PM, 25 Feb
    First Lady of the US, Melania Trump interacts with the students at Sarvodaya Co-Ed Senior Secondary School in Nanakpura.
    11:51 AM, 25 Feb
    Melania arrives at Moti Bagh govt school in Delhi
    11:17 AM, 25 Feb
    US President joins Modi at Hyderabad House
    10:59 AM, 25 Feb
    The Delhi Traffic Police has urged commuters to plan their travel as they may experience delays owing to traffic restrictions in place for US President Donald Trump's visit, officials said today.
    10:57 AM, 25 Feb
    US President Donald Trump and wife Melania Trump pay floral tributes at Mahatma Gandhi's memorial at Rajghat.
    10:36 AM, 25 Feb
    Narendra Modi arrives at Hyderabad House. US President Donald Trump will meet him here shortly.
    10:28 AM, 25 Feb
    Donald Trump leaves for Rajghat
    10:28 AM, 25 Feb
    US President Donald Trump inspects the Guard of Honour at Rashtrapati Bhavan.
    10:22 AM, 25 Feb
    US President Donald Trump receives ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhawan.
    Schedule on What Donald Trump yet to cover during his visit to India

    Monday, February 24, 2020

    1530 hours

    Emplane for Agra

    1645 hours

    Arrive Agra

    Venue: Air Force Station, Agra

    Photo Op: Official Only

    1715 hours

    Arrive and Visit Taj Mahal

    Venue: Taj Mahal

    Photo Op: Official Only

    1845 hours

    Emplane for Delhi

    1930 hours

    Arrive Delhi

    Venue: Air Force Station, Palam

    Photo Op: AV Media

    (Entry by PIB card only)

    Tuesday, February 25, 2020

    1000 hours

    Ceremonial Reception

    Venue: Rashtrapati Bhawan

    Photo Op: AV Media

    (Entry by PIB cards only from Gate 38, North Avenue. AV Media has to chose among 'A', 'B'and 'C'stands. No movement allowed between the stands.)

    1030 hours

    Wreath Laying at the Samadhi of Mahatma Gandhi

    Venue: Rajghat

    Photo Op: AV Media

    (Entry by PIB card only. No movement allowed from the riser.)

    1100 hours

    Meeting with Prime Minister

    Venue: Hyderabad House (in front Lawns)

    Photo Op: Only AV Media registered for the Hyderabad House Event

    (Entry from Gate No. 3 KG Marg on first come, first served basis; please carry your PIB/identification card)

    1240 hours

    Exchange of Agreements/ Press Statement

    Venue: Hyderabad House (Lawns)

    Only Media registered for the Hyderabad House Event

    (Entry from Gate No. 3 KG Marg; please carry your PIB/Identification card)

    1930 hours

    Meeting with Rashtrapati Ji

    Venue: Rashtrapati Bhawan

    Photo Op: Official Only

    2200 hours

    Emplane

