    True love: Man rows boat from Thailand to meet wife in India and then this happens

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Mar 28: The pandemic has been hard on the world. Many have been stuck for months and in several cases have been unable to meet their loved ones.

    Here is a Vietnamese man who embarked on a journey to row nearly 2,000 kilometres from Thailand to meet his wife in Mumbai.

    However Ho Hoang Hung's quest was incomplete as he was ill-equipped to complete the journey. His inflatable boat could complete long distances and he had no navigation system. He also fell short of water and food.

    However he was lucky to be spotted and rescued by the Thai Navy on March 23 2022 after having spent 18 days at sea.

    Hung told the Thai Navy that he was unable to meet his wife for two years due to pandemic restrictions.

    The 37 year old Hung arrived at the Suvarnabhumi airport in Thailand from Vietnam on March 2.

    However he was unable to get a visa. He then took a bus to to Phuket and purchased an inflatable boat and on March 5 started it rowing it towards the Indian coast.

    The Guardian reported that he could only cover 80 kilometres off the Thai Mainland where he was spotted by a fishing boat that reported him to the authorities. The authorities eventually rescued him and posted about the incident on their Facebook paste. While sharing his pictures, the Thai Navy said, "no matter how big the oceans is, it cannot block this man's true love."

    Monday, March 28, 2022, 13:12 [IST]
