TRS MLA's car driven by relative kills infant, injures 3 women in Hyderabad

India

pti-PTI

Hyderabad, Mar 18: An infant was killed and three women were injured when a car, with a sticker of 'MLA' hit them here, police said on Friday. The victims, all pavement-dwellers, were taken to a hospital and the baby was declared dead, said the police.

The driver of the vehicle escaped from the scene, they said. The car belonged to an MLA of the ruling TRS, said the police. Later, the MLA said in a video-release that the car was driven by his relative who fled as he feared a mob-attack.

The MLA said he has asked the relative to provide compensation to the victims. The police should take action as per law, he added. PTI