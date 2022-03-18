YouTube
  • search
Trending Fake News Buster Coronavirus IPL 2022 Elections 2022
For Hyderabad Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    TRS MLA's car driven by relative kills infant, injures 3 women in Hyderabad

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Hyderabad, Mar 18: An infant was killed and three women were injured when a car, with a sticker of 'MLA' hit them here, police said on Friday. The victims, all pavement-dwellers, were taken to a hospital and the baby was declared dead, said the police.

    TRS MLAs car driven by relative kills infant, injures 3 women in Hyderabad

    The driver of the vehicle escaped from the scene, they said. The car belonged to an MLA of the ruling TRS, said the police. Later, the MLA said in a video-release that the car was driven by his relative who fled as he feared a mob-attack.

    The MLA said he has asked the relative to provide compensation to the victims. The police should take action as per law, he added. PTI

    More hyderabad News  

    Read more about:

    hyderabad trs

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X