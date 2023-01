Peace prevails in Tripura, do not let days of bloodshed return says Himanta Biswa Sarma

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Jan 25: CPI(M) on Wednesday released a list of candidates for the upcoming Tripura Election 2023. However, name of former chief minister and sitting MLA Manik Sarkar was missing from the list.

Story first published: Wednesday, January 25, 2023, 21:13 [IST]