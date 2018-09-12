  • search

Tripura government quells drug trade in the state; arrests 234 people

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Evening news brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    New Delhi, Sep 12: In view of the flourishing drug trade in Tripura for being a border state, Bharatiya Janata Party government led by Biplab Kumar Deb has started a major crackdown on this menace in the state and has been quite successful with huge recovery of drugs from peddlers. The state is surrounded by Bangladesh from the three sides.

    Representational image
    Representational image

    The government sources informed that right from the formation of the government that is from March 9, 2018 till September 5, 2018, the state government has been able to register 254 cases related to the drug peddling and the state police has arrested 234 people so far involved in the drug trade.

    The government sources informed that the police has so far recovered around 40873.7 kd dry ganja, it also recovered 79471 bottles of cough syrup which is banned to be sold without doctor's prescription. Around 135425 tables have been recovered by the police, 1.993 kg heroine and 0.619 kg brown sugar. The police destroyed around 1.70 crore ganja plants in the state. The police has also recovered Rs 8.07 lakh, 29363 Bangladeshi Taka and $1235 from them.

    Media adviser to Tripura chief minister Sanjay Mishra told OneIndia that during the national executive meeting of the BJP in Delhi chief minister Biplav Kumar Deb met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, national party president Amit Shah, external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj, Union Home minister Rajnath Singh, Union minister for road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari and party general secretary Ram Madhav to inform them about about the government initiative and achievements in this regard.

    Sources in the government said that the drug menace was flourishing due to indecisiveness of the previous government and people of the state are very happy with the government crackdown as it was taking not only to the state but also young generation of the state to the path of destruction.

    Read more about:

    tripura drugs

    Story first published: Wednesday, September 12, 2018, 21:33 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 12, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue