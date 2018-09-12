Tripura government quells drug trade in the state; arrests 234 people

New Delhi, Sep 12: In view of the flourishing drug trade in Tripura for being a border state, Bharatiya Janata Party government led by Biplab Kumar Deb has started a major crackdown on this menace in the state and has been quite successful with huge recovery of drugs from peddlers. The state is surrounded by Bangladesh from the three sides.

The government sources informed that right from the formation of the government that is from March 9, 2018 till September 5, 2018, the state government has been able to register 254 cases related to the drug peddling and the state police has arrested 234 people so far involved in the drug trade.

The government sources informed that the police has so far recovered around 40873.7 kd dry ganja, it also recovered 79471 bottles of cough syrup which is banned to be sold without doctor's prescription. Around 135425 tables have been recovered by the police, 1.993 kg heroine and 0.619 kg brown sugar. The police destroyed around 1.70 crore ganja plants in the state. The police has also recovered Rs 8.07 lakh, 29363 Bangladeshi Taka and $1235 from them.

Media adviser to Tripura chief minister Sanjay Mishra told OneIndia that during the national executive meeting of the BJP in Delhi chief minister Biplav Kumar Deb met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, national party president Amit Shah, external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj, Union Home minister Rajnath Singh, Union minister for road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari and party general secretary Ram Madhav to inform them about about the government initiative and achievements in this regard.

Sources in the government said that the drug menace was flourishing due to indecisiveness of the previous government and people of the state are very happy with the government crackdown as it was taking not only to the state but also young generation of the state to the path of destruction.