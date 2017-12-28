Triple Talaq bill tabled in Lok Sabha: RS Prasad says "We are making history today"

The Union Government on Thursday tabled the bill, which seeks to criminalise the practice of Triple Talaq, in the Lok Sabha. The bill was introduced in Lok Sabha by Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad.

"This law is for women's rights and justice and not regarding any prayer, ritual or religion..It is a historic day. We are making history today," RS Prasad said during the debate on the bill.

"This bill is flawed, there are many internal contradictions in the Bill," said BJD MP Bhartruhari Mahtab.

With some sections of the Opposition claiming that it violated the fundamental rights guaranteed under the Constitution, Prasad said let Parliament decide the matter.

Senior Congress leader and former external affairs minister Salman Khurshid had earlier said that the BJP-led government at the Centre failed to make the Congress understand as to how criminalising Triple Talaq will benefit the women.

All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) had on Sunday said it would request Prime Minister Narendra Modi to withhold the bill for time being.

Secretary of the AIMPLB, Maulana Khalid Saifullah Rahmani, had earlier said the board is also against instant triple talaq but is not satisfied with its current structure. Even Rahmani had raised the same issue which Khurshid raised today.

"The bill is against women in the sense that courts talk of maintenance for women and the children by the husband after the divorce but this is in contradiction of the three-year jail term proposed in the bill. How will there be maintenance provided for the wife when the husband is in jail?" said Rahmani.

AIMPLB held an emergency meeting to oppose the proposed bill banning instant triple talaq on Sunday. The new bill, know as The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill 2017, outlaws the Islamic divorce practice and hands out a three-year jail sentence as well as a fine, and states that the offence would be cognisable and non-bailable.

The Supreme Court had in August, by a majority of 3:2, ruled that the practice of divorce through instant triple talaq among Muslims is "void", "illegal" and "unconstitutional".

