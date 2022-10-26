YouTube
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Oct 26: Comedian Trevor Noah took British racists in the most hilarious manner after they took offence to Rishi Sunak's non-white and Indian origin becoming the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom.

    The host of The Daily Show said Sunak who is just 42 will possibly serve well into his 42 and a halves.

    Trevor Noah's hilarious take on racist for comments against Rishi Sunak: Watch
    Screen grab image from twitter video(@TheDailyShow)

    "Let's not forget another important first. he is also the first prime minister who is an absolute snack," he also said.

    Noah said that not everyone in the UK is happy about Sunak becoming PM. He also played a clip from a British radio show in which a caller explained whey a non-white person becoming the PM of UK is not a good thing.

    "Can you imagine me becoming Prime Minister of Pakistan? People of England would like to see someone who looks like them," the caller said.

    Britain has outgrown their racism, says Shashi Tharoor over Sunak rise

    "This is a good point. Can you imagine white English people trying to rule countries where no one looks like them!" Noah joked. He went on to say that the British people are looking at it in the wrong way.

    "This could be a good thing for you people. After 400 years, you finally get to legitimately blame a brown person for your country's problems. You're living the dream!" Noah hilariously said.

    Story first published: Wednesday, October 26, 2022, 11:34 [IST]
    X