Treating migrant workers as second-class citizens: Rahul on orange passports

Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Sunday attacked the Centre for altering the Passport rules. He alleged that the Center is treating migrant workers as second-class citizens by offering them Indian passport with an orange jacket.

Taking to Twitter, Gandhi said,''Treating India's migrant workers like second class citizens is completely unacceptable. This action demonstrates BJP's discriminatory mindset.''

Earlier on Friday, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced a new category of colour passports after a decision was taken to discontinue the last page of the booklet, which contained information related to passport holder's father, mother, spouse, address, ECR and details of the old passport booklet.

However, no date has been given for the start of issuing of the new passports. The existing passports would remain valid till their date of expiry.

Currently, barring diplomatic and official passports, all Indian passports have blue cover.

OneIndia News