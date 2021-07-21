YouTube
    Travel only if fully vaccinated says Centre

    By
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, July 21: The government's fourth serosurvey results have revealed that around 67.6 per cent of Indians have now developed anti-bodies.

    With apprehensions of a third wave, the Centre has issued an advisory regarding travel and said one should not undertake travelling at this time unless fully vaccinated.

    Travel only if fully vaccinated says Centre

    While the serosurvey results are encouraging, the fact is that 32 per cent of the population is still vulnerable.

    With recommendations being eased, US citizens can now travel to IndiaWith recommendations being eased, US citizens can now travel to India

    Further the government has said that states must continue local erosurvey to find out the percentage of population immune against Covid so that state-level action can be taken up. It further said that future waves of infection is possible.

    More importantly, the citizens should avoid non-essential travel and also avoid congregations. Travel only if fully vaccinated the Centre also said.

    Story first published: Wednesday, July 21, 2021, 11:34 [IST]
    X