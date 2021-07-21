Assam: Woman doctor infected with two different variants of Covid-19 variants at the same time

Travel only if fully vaccinated says Centre

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, July 21: The government's fourth serosurvey results have revealed that around 67.6 per cent of Indians have now developed anti-bodies.

With apprehensions of a third wave, the Centre has issued an advisory regarding travel and said one should not undertake travelling at this time unless fully vaccinated.

While the serosurvey results are encouraging, the fact is that 32 per cent of the population is still vulnerable.

Further the government has said that states must continue local erosurvey to find out the percentage of population immune against Covid so that state-level action can be taken up. It further said that future waves of infection is possible.

More importantly, the citizens should avoid non-essential travel and also avoid congregations. Travel only if fully vaccinated the Centre also said.

Story first published: Wednesday, July 21, 2021, 11:34 [IST]