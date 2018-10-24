  • search

Transport department comes down hard on polluting vehicles

By PTI
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    New Delhi, Oct 24: The owners of over 10,000 polluting vehicles have been prosecuted in a drive launched earlier this month by the Delhi government's transport department, an official said.

    A file photo
    A file photo

    Fines in the range of Rs 1,000-Rs 2,000 are being imposed on the owners of such vehicles specially those not having valid pollution-under-check (PUCs) certificates, said a Transport department official.

    "Under the drive launched on October 6, so far a total of 10,787 vehicle (owners) have been prosecuted for causing pollution," he said.

    [Delhi's air quality reaches 'very poor', inches towards 'severe' category]

    Majority of these vehicles, numbering 6,355, were prosecuted as they were visibly causing pollution. The number of vehicle owners who could not produce valid PUCs was 4,432, the official said.

    [Kejriwal says Delhi will become 'gas chamber' soon, blames Centre, Punjab and Haryana governments]

    The transport department has recently strengthened its enforcement wing with new vehicles and tabs for challan being provided to them. The drive will continue with more personnel deployed across the city in view of pollution levels achieving hazardous levels around Diwali, the official said.

    PTI

    Read more about:

    delhi pollution traffic

    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue