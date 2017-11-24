Trains that derailed in UP: Here are the major incidents

The nation today woke up to the news of yet another train accident in Uttar Pradesh which has now become a frequent affair. On Friday morning, 13 coaches on the Vasco Da Gama-Patna Express derailed near Manikpur railway station in Chitrakoot district of Uttar Pradesh.

Three people were killed and seven injured after the 13 coaches Patna-bound train jumped off the track around 4.18 am in the morning.

Here are some of the major train accidents that took place in UP in the last three-years:

August 23, 2017: Ten coaches of Kaifiyat Express derailed near Auriya, leaving around 100 passengers injured. The train was going from Azamgarh to Delhi when the incident took place. The locomotive had hit a dumper which was trespassing the railway track between the Pata and Achalda stations in Uttar Pradesh.

August 19, 2017: Puri-Haridwar Utkal Express derailed at Khatauli near Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh, killing 21 people and injuring over 80 passengers. The accident was caused due to negligence by the maintenance team working on the track.

April 15, 2017: Ten people were injured when eight coaches of Meerut- Lucknow Rajdhani Express derailed near Rampur in Uttar Pradesh.

March 30, 2017: 52 people were injured when eight coaches of the Jabalpur-Nizamuddin Mahakaushal Express derailed near Kulpahar station in Uttar Pradesh's Mahoba district. The improper welding of track's joint and oxidised track was said to be reasons behind the derailment.

December 28, 2016: Fifteen coaches of the Sealdah-Ajmer Express derailed near Kanpur, leaving around 100 people injured.

November 20, 2016: The Indore-Patna Express (19321) derailed near Pukhrayan, Kanpur, India, resulting in at least 150 deaths and more than 150 injuries. It was the deadliest train accident in India since 1999 when the Gaisal train disaster claimed 290 lives.

March 20, 2015: 38 people were killed and about 150 others injured when the engine and two adjoining coaches of the Dehradun-Varanasi Janata Express train derailed near Bachrawan Railway Station.

May 26, 2014: Around 40 people died in the Gorakhdham Express train accident when the Gorakhpur-bound train rammed into goods train at Chureb station between Basti and Gorakhpur in UP. Nearly 100 people were hurt in the accident.

