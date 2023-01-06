Trainee plane crashes in MP, pilot killed

YouTube
    Bhopal, Jan 06: A trainee plane crashed after hitting a temple's dome in Rewa district in Madhya Pradesh. The pilot has been declared dead while another person is injured.

    The mishap took place early this morning and the flight was a training flight, Rewa SP Navneet Bhasin said.

    "A pilot died while another was injured after a plane crashed into a temple in Rewa district during the training," ANI quoted Rewa SP Navneet Bhasin in a tweet. The injured person is currently being treated at a nearby hospital.

    The incident took place near the temple of Umri village under Chaurhata police station, another report claims.

    A team of police personnel reached the spot. Prima facie, bad weather and fog condition prevailing in the area are being attributed as the reason for the crash.

    X