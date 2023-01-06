Last leopard roaming in larger enclosure meant for cheetahs in Kuno national Park sneaks out into wild

How police constable went undercover as college student for three months to crack Indore Medical ragging case

MP: Man beats up girlfriend over marriage proposal; arrested in UP, house razed

From African cheetahs to Mahakal Lok corridor, a look back at major events that made headlines in MP

Trainee plane crashes in MP, pilot killed

India

oi-Prakash KL

Bhopal, Jan 06: A trainee plane crashed after hitting a temple's dome in Rewa district in Madhya Pradesh. The pilot has been declared dead while another person is injured.

The mishap took place early this morning and the flight was a training flight, Rewa SP Navneet Bhasin said.

"A pilot died while another was injured after a plane crashed into a temple in Rewa district during the training," ANI quoted Rewa SP Navneet Bhasin in a tweet. The injured person is currently being treated at a nearby hospital.

Madhya Pradesh | A pilot died while another was injured after a plane crashed into a temple in Rewa district during the training: Rewa SP Navneet Bhasin pic.twitter.com/KumJTAlALs — ANI (@ANI) January 6, 2023

The incident took place near the temple of Umri village under Chaurhata police station, another report claims.

A team of police personnel reached the spot. Prima facie, bad weather and fog condition prevailing in the area are being attributed as the reason for the crash.