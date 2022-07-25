Trainee aircraft crashes in farm near Pune, woman pilot injured

Pune techie in touch with Elon Musk via social media for 4 years; aspires to work with him one day

India

oi-Deepika S

Mumbai, July 25: A trainee aircraft crashed on a farm in Kadbanwadi village of Indapur taluka in Pune district today around 11.30 am.

22-yr-old trainee pilot, Bhavika Rathod was injured. Aircraft belongs to Carver Aviation, Baramati. Its staff present on the spot.

"On 25.07.2022, Carver Aviation Cessna 152 aircraft VT-ALI on a solo cross-country flight made a crash landing while 15 nm inbound to Baramati Airfield due to suspected power loss," a DGCA statement said.

The front of the aircraft was completely damaged. The cause of the accident is not clear yet.

The matter is being probed.