    Trainee aircraft crashes in farm near Pune, woman pilot injured

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Mumbai, July 25: A trainee aircraft crashed on a farm in Kadbanwadi village of Indapur taluka in Pune district today around 11.30 am.

    22-yr-old trainee pilot, Bhavika Rathod was injured. Aircraft belongs to Carver Aviation, Baramati. Its staff present on the spot.

    Trainee aircraft crashes in farm near Pune, woman pilot injured

    "On 25.07.2022, Carver Aviation Cessna 152 aircraft VT-ALI on a solo cross-country flight made a crash landing while 15 nm inbound to Baramati Airfield due to suspected power loss," a DGCA statement said.

    The front of the aircraft was completely damaged. The cause of the accident is not clear yet.

    The matter is being probed.

