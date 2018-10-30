Train from Varanasi chugs off to Vadodara to witness unveiling of Statue of Unity

New Delhi, Oct 30: Union minister of state for health and family welfare and leader of Apna Dal (Sonelal) Anupriya Patel has flagged off a special train for Vadodara with people to witness the event of unveiling of 182 metre high 'Statue of Unity' by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Varanasi is the Parliamentary constituency of Prime Minister. Union minister Anupriya Patel tweeted that a special train sponsored by Dr Sonelal Patel Foundation chugs off from the Varanasi Cant railway which is called Ekta Train Yatra to witness the unveiling ceremony of statue of architect of modern India Sardar Patel. These people will join the programme on October 31 when the unveiling would take place.

Also Read | Gujarat: Meet the man who sculpted Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's Statue of Unity

The solidarity was expressed by the Patel community leader of Uttar Pradesh for the another Patel leader of Gujarat who was rather a leader of the country. Patel community is spread from Varanasi district to Kaushambi district in Uttar Pradesh and are around 4 per cent of the total population of Other Backward Class (OBC) but they have a stronghold on the right bank of river Ganga and Yamuna around these districts.

Also Read | Gujarat government to invite all CMs of the country on inauguration of Statue of Unity

There are separate compartment for women in this train which has total 16 compartments. Social workers, farmers, youths and women are going to attend this programme by this train. The train will pass through Chunar, Mirzapur, Allahabad, Pratapgarh, Rae Bareily, Lucknow, Kanpur, Pukhraya, Orai, Jhansi to reach Vadodra. Anupriya Patel too took the rain ride up to Mirzapur. She will reach Gujarat on Wednesday to participate in the programme.