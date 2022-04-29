'Tradition 2 decades old, V-C didn't organise': BHU clarifies on Iftar controversy

What GST has got to do with Kautilya, globalisation with Manu? A lot for BHU

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Apr 29: The Banaras Hindu University (BHU) on Friday clarified saying that Vice-Chancellor Sudhir Kumar Jain didn't organise iftar.

Chander Shekher Gwari, the assistant information and public relations officer of the university, took to Twitter alleging misinformation on the entire issue.

"There shouldn't be any confusion or misinformation about 2 things: 1. #Iftar wasn't organized by Vice-Chancellor Prof. Sudhir K Jain. Students & teachers invited him & he attended as head of #BHU fraternity. 2. Tradition of organizing iftar in BHU dates back to over 2 decades," the officer said.

Controversy erupted after image of vice chancellor Sudhir K Jain attending an iftar went viral.

A group of BHU students burnt the vice-chancellor's effigy to protest against an iftar party and some others held a demonstration after provocative slogans surfaced on the campus walls.

Alleging that the Iftar party was held in a varsity college for the first time and questioning the need to start a new tradition, students raised slogans at the VC's residence and burnt his effigy in a late evening protest.

Story first published: Friday, April 29, 2022, 12:16 [IST]