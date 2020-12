Trade unions lend support to 'Bharat Bandh' call by farmers on Dec 8

It is our duty to back farmers who feeds the nation: Rahul Gandhi

pti-Deepika S

New Delhi, Dec 05: A joint platform of ten central trade unions has extended its support to a call of 'Bharat Bandh' by farmer organisations on December 8.

The unions had called a nationwide strike on November 26 to protest against recently passed labour codes as well as farm laws, among other issues.

The joint forum is of ten central trade unions -- Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC), All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC), Hind Mazdoor Sabha (HMS), Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), All India United Trade Union Centre (AIUTUC), Trade Union Co-ordination Centre (TUCC), Self-Employed Women's Association (SEWA), All India Central Council of Trade Unions (AICCTU), Labour Progressive Federation (LPF) and United Trade Union Congress (UTUC).

The Joint Platform of Central Trade Unions and Independent Sectoral Federations/Associations reiterate their "wholehearted support to the ongoing united struggles of the farmers demanding scrapping of draconian agri laws", a joint statement said.

The joint platform takes note with satisfaction that from November 27, 2020 onwards, workers and employees and their unions have been fully active in holding numerous agitations in solidarity with the ongoing farmers' struggles, in all the states throughout the country braving arrests and intimidation from many of the state administration/police.

The joint platform welcomes the firm resolve and determination of the united platform of farmer organisations to intensify the struggles countrywide and extends all support to their call for 'Bharat Bandh' on December 8, 2020, it added.

The Joint Platform and Sectoral Federations/Associations call upon the workers, employees and their unions, irrespective of affiliations, to organise active solidarity to the farmer organisations' call for 'Bharat Bandh'.