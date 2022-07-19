Towards a Hindu-less world: This mission tops Naxals' and Radical Islamists' agenda

How do naxals procure sophisticated weapons: It was the LTTE which aided them

In a shocking find, OneIndia has found stark similarities between a document titled 'India 2047: Towards Rule of Islam in India' by Islamic radicals and the decade-old document by urban naxals

New Delhi, July 19: The Bihar police last week busted a terror module that was planning on targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In doing so, the police recovered a document titled 'India 2047: Towards Rule of Islam in India'. The note below the document read: Internal Document, Not for Circulation.

OneIndia has analysed this document in depth and learnt that it is very similar to the one that was released by the urban naxals titled, 'CPI (MAOIST) URBAN PERSPECTIVE'.

Both documents speak in depth about the need to penetrate into the agencies and armed forces.

Both the radical Islamists and the urban naxals take a similar approach wherein they speak about gradually infiltrating the system and then attaining their goal. The common agenda of both remains wiping out Hindutva.

The 'India 2047' document speaks about several stages that need to be adopted before an Islamic rule can be established in India. The first stage speaks about the need to unite the Muslims under one flag.

The second stage speaks about spreading the narrative and using violence selectively to demonstrate strength. The third narrative speaks about the need for close alliances with the SC/ST/OBC communities and win elections.

The fourth stage is to become the undisputed leader and the representative of the entire Muslim community by sidelining all other Muslim organisations. The aim is to capture power in important institutions such as the executive, judiciary and the police.

The document also speaks about the need to develop friendly relations with Islamic nations. It says that friendly relations have so far been built with Turkey, which calls itself the latest flag bearer of Islam.

Further the document also says that it is important that information on Hindu and RSS leaders are collected.

Now let us cut straight to the document by the urban naxals which is over a decade old. That document makes it clear that in the name of the liberation of the people, the main intention was deal a blow on the Hindus of India through militant operation by uniting the Muslims and Dalits of the country.

The document speaks in detail about how the urban force was planning on Indian Army and other security forces.

The 53-page document titled, 'CPI (Maoist)-Urban Perspective,' prepared by Govindan Kutty states that there is a need to bring together the minority community like Muslims, Christians and other indigenous people in order to fight against the majority Hindus and Sangha Parivar.

The document states, "an important call of the Ninth Congress is to build a broad UF (Urban Force) of all secular forces and persecuted religious minorities such as Muslims, Christians, and Sikhs against the Hindu fascist forces. Since a large proportion of the minorities are urbanised and since the attacks of the Hindu fascists are as yet mostly concentrated in the cities, this UF has basically been the responsibility of the urban organisation."

"This task has appeared in our documents now from many years, but very little has as yet been done. One of the explanations for this failure is the weakness of our urban organisations, but the other more important reason is our neglect of work among the minorities."

"The above UF cannot be built merely by uniting some secular individuals on the basis of a political programme. In order to be effective it has to involve the masses, particularly the masses from the minorities. This therefore means that we must have substantial grass-root work among the minorities, particularly the Muslim masses who are the most numerous and the worst victims of the Hindu fascists' atrocities," the document says.

"However due to extreme ghettoisation in almost all Indian cities, this is only possible if we take a conscious decision to shift out at least some forces from Hindu dominated areas and base them in the slums and localities inhabited by the Muslim poor. This would be the first step to building any united front," the document reads.

"The actual UF organisations would generally be in the form of legal democratic bodies uniting various genuine secular forces as well as organizations of the persecuted minorities. Such organisations should have a programme basically targeting the Hindu fascist organisations and aiming to unite the masses of all communities. We should on this basis conduct propaganda and agitation among both minority and majority sections and attempt to unite the many to isolate and defeat the few Hindu fascist diehards. Booklets and other propaganda aids explaining the organisations' stands and exposing the fascist organisations' positions should be used. In areas with a history of communal conflicts, genuine peace committees, mohalla committees, and all-community protection teams should be set up."

Issue-based joint front organisations can also be built. These could be to fight for the punishment of the perpetrators of pogroms on the minorities, to oppose Hindu communal legislation, to fight against the saffronisation of education, etc. These fronts too should have a mass approach and attempt to widely mobilise secular sections, as well as those most affected."

"As the Hindu fascists push ahead with their agenda, the task of building this UF becomes all the more urgent. All urban organisations should plan concretely to bring this into practice," the document further reads.

