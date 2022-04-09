Soon you could travel from Bengaluru to Mysuru in just 75 minutes

Bengaluru property tax: How to pay it online and get 5 per cent rebate

Total ban on meat sale in Bengaluru on April 10

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Bengaluru, Apr 09: The Bengaluru civic agency has prohibited animal slaughter and sale of meat on Sri Rama Navami on April 10.

"There will be a blanket ban on the slaughterhouses, animal slaughter and the sale of meat on Sri Rama Navami," the joint director of the animal husbandry department of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike said in the order. The order is based on BBMP chief commissioner Gaurav Gupta's circular on April 3, according to news agency PTI.

A BBMP official said every year on Sri Rama Navami besides Gandhi Jayanti, Sarvodaya Day and other religious events, there is a ban on the sale of meat and animal slaughter. There is a blanket ban on these practices at least eight days a year on various occasions, he added.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Saturday, April 9, 2022, 8:53 [IST]