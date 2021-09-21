200% final: BSP says no alliance with BJP in 2022 UP elections

UP was run by gangsters before 2017, but now such elements are behind bars, says PM Modi in Aligarh

UP Elections 2022: AAP seeks to make foothold in UP with Ram Rajya call

Schools, colleges in Uttar Pradesh to remain shut on Friday, Saturday in view of heavy rains

Top seer Mahant Narendra Giri found dead at Muth; UP CM, state BJP chief to pay homage in Prayagraj today

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Allahabad, Sep 21: Mahant Narendra Giri, the president of Akhil Bharatiya Akhada Parishad, was found dead on Monday at Baghambari Muth here, police said. The Parishad is the largest organisation of sadhus in India.

According to Inspector General of Police K P Singh, Mahant Giri's body was found hanging from the ceiling by his disciples.

A purported suicide note of seven-eight pages was also found at the site in which the seer had written that he was mentally disturbed and was ending his life. The seer had written he was upset with one of his disciples, the police said.

He had also delegated various responsibilities to his disciples in the note, they said.

The IGP said that police had received a call at 5.30 pm from the Muth that the seer had hanged himself and added that his body was found at the guest house where he lived during the day.

Prima facie it appeared to be a case of suicide but things will be clearer after the post-mortem and forensic tests, the police said.

Singh said a decision will be taken on the last rites of the seer after the arrival of office bearers of the Akhara Parishad.

The sadhu had also talked about the construction of a ''samadhi'' in the suicide note, he said, adding the decision on it will also be taken by the Akhara Parishad''s office bearers.

The IGP said information about the seer''s death was shared with the chief minister''s office.

The influential Hindu seer was hospitalised in April after he tested positive from COVID-19.

Several political and religious leaders condoled his demise.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the death, saying the mahant played an important role in bringing together different streams of seer bodies while remaining dedicated to spiritual traditions.

His demise is extremely painful, Modi tweeted.

"The death of Mahant Narendra Giri ji, President of Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad, is an irreparable loss to the spiritual world. I pray to Lord Shri Ram to grant the departed soul a place at his feet and strength to the bereaved followers to bear this sorrow. Om Shanti," Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath tweeted.

Heavy police force was deployed at the Muth from 6 pm onwards and barricades were set up in the surrounding areas. All top officials, including the divisional commissioner, the district magistrate, IG, SSP, were present at the Muth.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath and UP BJP chief Swatantra Dev Singh are visiting Prayagraj on Tuesday morning to pay their respects to the deceased seer, Narendra Giri.

In a notice issued by the Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad, it has been stated that the mortal remains of Narendra Giri will be kept for darshan by the general public from 11.30 am onwards on Tuesday morning at the Baghambari Math.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Tuesday, September 21, 2021, 9:03 [IST]