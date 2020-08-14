Top officials who led rescue ops after Kozhikode air crash test positive for COVID-19

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 14: The SP of Malappuram and District Collector who led the rescue operations in the aftermath of the Kozhikode air crash have tested COVID-19 positive.

The SP of Malappuram, Abdul Karim and District Collector, K Gopalakrishnan contracted the infection. Both were part of the team that led the rescue operation in the aftermath of the air crash that claimed the lives of 18 persons.

Both officials are undergoing treatment at hospital. Two passengers travelling home from Dubai on the flight had tested positive for COVID-19. Following the crash, the Health Ministry of Kerala had urged all those involved in the relief operations to go into quarantine. Moreover Kondotty, where the airport is located is a containment zone.

On Thursday, Kerala posted the highest ever single day spike of 1,564 COVID-19 cases.

This included 15 health care workers. The total number of cases is now up to 39,708. On Thursday, 766 recovered from the infection and the total number of those cured now stands at 25,692.