YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Top Lashkar commander gunned down with two more terrorists in Pulwama

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, July 14: A top commander of the Lashkar-e-Tayiba and two of his accomplices have been gunned down in an encounter in Pulwama, Jammu and Kashmir.

    Top Lashkar commander gunned down with two more terrorists in Pulwama

    The Kashmir zone police said that the commander, Abu Huraira has been killed along with 2 local terrorist. Following information about the presence of terrorists in the area, a cordon and search operation was launched by the police.

    The operation turned into an encounter after the terrorists opened fire on the security forces. Incriminating material including arms and ammunition have been recovered from the site of the encounter, an official said.

    In June, the Kashmir police had appealed to all the misguided youth who joined the terror ranks to shun the path of violence and return to the mainstream. The police said that they were committed to accept them with open arms as society needs the most especially their parents.

    More PULWAMA News  

    Read more about:

    pulwama encounter

    Story first published: Wednesday, July 14, 2021, 8:41 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 14, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X