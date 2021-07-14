Top Lashkar commander gunned down with two more terrorists in Pulwama

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, July 14: A top commander of the Lashkar-e-Tayiba and two of his accomplices have been gunned down in an encounter in Pulwama, Jammu and Kashmir.

The Kashmir zone police said that the commander, Abu Huraira has been killed along with 2 local terrorist. Following information about the presence of terrorists in the area, a cordon and search operation was launched by the police.

The operation turned into an encounter after the terrorists opened fire on the security forces. Incriminating material including arms and ammunition have been recovered from the site of the encounter, an official said.

In June, the Kashmir police had appealed to all the misguided youth who joined the terror ranks to shun the path of violence and return to the mainstream. The police said that they were committed to accept them with open arms as society needs the most especially their parents.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Wednesday, July 14, 2021, 8:41 [IST]