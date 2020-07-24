Top Congress leadership pays tributes to Narasimha Rao, man they are accused of ignoring

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, July 24: The top leadership of the Congress has decided to pay tributes to former Prime Minister, P V Narasimha Rao.

The event organised by the Telangana Congress Committee is a belated acknowledgement of the man, the Congress has been guilty of ignoring.

Tributes were paid to Rao by the likes of Sonia Gandhi and Manmohan Singh. The tribute to be paid will have speeches by Pranab Mukherjee and Manmohan Singh. However, in an interesting turn of events, Sonia and Rahul Gandhi both put out a message for Rao.

Rahul Gandhi said, "We celebrate the legacy of a man whose contribution continues to shape modern India. From joining the Congress party in his teenage years to becoming the PM of the largest democracy, his remarkable political journey reflected his grit and determination."

"P V Narasimha Rao's tenure was also marked by a number of political, social and foreign policy achievements that have endured. Above all, he was a dedicated Congressman who served the party devotedly in various capacities," Sonia Gandhi said in her message.