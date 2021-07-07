YouTube
    Top arms smuggler linked to Khalistan terrorists arrested

    By
    |

    New Delhi, July 07: A top arms trafficker with links to Khalistan terror groups has been arrested by the National investigation Agency. Gagandeep Singh was picked up from Uttar Pradesh.

    Based on the information received by the Punjab Police, it was revealed that Arshdeep Singh and Ramandeep Singh based abroad had formed a gang and were involved in an extortion racket.

    The NIA said that Arshdeep is a close associate Hardeep Singh Nijjar, leader of the Khalistan Tiger Force.

    It was further revealed that Gagandeep a close aide of Arshdeep was involved in the smuggling of weapons. He had supplied weapons including 9mm pistols to the other accused.

    The NIA says that the arms were used to run the extortion racket. They had targeted several businessmen in Punjab, the agency further added.

    Story first published: Wednesday, July 7, 2021, 10:43 [IST]
    X