    Toolkit: Shantanu Muluk gets protection from arrest until March 9

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Feb 25: The Delhi High Court has granted Shantanu Muluk protection from arrest until March 9 in connection with the toolkit case.

    Muluk, who is accused along with Disha Ravi in connection with allegedly being involved in sharing a "toolkit" on social media related to the farmers'' protest, Tuesday moved a Delhi court seeking anticipatory bail.

    Toolkit: Shantanu Muluk gets protection from arrest until March 8

    Muluk had got transit bail from Bombay High Court on February 16 for 10 days.

    He, along with Ravi and another accused Nikita Jacob, was booked for alleged sedition and other charges.

    Ravi was arrested by a Cyber Cell team of the Delhi Police from Bengaluru and brought to Delhi. Her police custody ends today.

    Muluk and Jacob are currently on transit bail.

