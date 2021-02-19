YouTube
    Toolkit: No HC order at this stage for removal of news content, tweets by police

    New Delhi, Feb 19: The Delhi High Court hearing the toolkit case has declined to order at this stage removal of any news content or tweets by the police.

    The court directed the police to strictly abide by its stand that it has not leaked or intends to leak probe details.

    The Delhi Police told the Court that it has not leaked any probe material to the media in connection with the case lodged against Disha Ravi in the toolkit.

    “Kya gender, age, profession pooch kar guna tay hoga, Shah on Disha Ravi case

    The court is hearing a petition filed by Disha Ravi to restrain the police from leaking to the media any probe material in relation to the FIR lodged against her.

    The Delhi Police made the submission before Justice Pratibha M Singh through Solicitor General Tushar Mehta. The police filed a detailed affidavit stating that the allegations made by the petitioner is false.

    The police said that it had not leaked and shared any input and data with the media.

    The court also granted the police time to file a reply and rejoinder. Further the court said that the petitioner's right to privacy and freedom should be protected and balanced.

    Story first published: Friday, February 19, 2021, 12:28 [IST]
