Toolkit case: Disha Ravi released from Tihar jail; Mother says 'Faith in judiciary reinforced'

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Feb 23: Climate activist Disha Ravi, who was arrested in connection with the toolkit case, was released from Tihar jail on Tuesday night after a city court granted her bail.

"Disha was released after jail authorities completed all formalities regarding her release," official said.

Earlier in the day, a city court granted bail to 22-year-old Ravi, terming the evidence produced by police as "scanty and sketchy".

Ravi had been arrested by the Delhi Police''s Cyber Cell from Bengaluru on February 13.

The Cyber Cell had lodged an FIR against "pro-Khalistan" creators of the "toolkit" for waging a "social, cultural and economic war against the Government of India".

Disha Ravi gets bail in Greta Thunberg Toolkit case

Parents of climate activist Disha Ravi, who was granted bail by a Delhi court, on Tuesday said it has reinforced their faith in the system.

"I am happy that she got bail.It has reinforced our faith in the system," Disha Ravi's mother Manjula told reporters here. Disha's father Ravi was also present. Manjula said their daughter had been repeatedly telling them to stay stronger. "Now, she will come out," she said.

Insisting that her daughter has not done anything wrong, Manjula expressed her gratitude to all those who stood by her daughter in the critical moment. Disha Ravi was arrested on February 13 by a Cyber Cell team of the Delhi Police from Bengaluru and brought to Delhi.