PM Modi to be first Indian prime minister to preside over UN Security Council meeting

What is e-RUPI, a one-stop digital solution? How does it work?

PM Modi launches e-RUPI: What are the benefits of the new digital payment platform?

'Wins and losses part of life, our Men’s Hockey Team gave their best and that is what counts', says PM Modi

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Aug 03: Prime Minister Narendra Modi also one among the millions glued to their screens watching this historic semi-final between India and Belgium.

"Wins and losses are a part of life. our Men's Hockey Team at Tokyo 2020 gave their best and that is what counts," Prime Minister Narendramodi tweets.

Wins and losses are a part of life. Our Men’s Hockey Team at #Tokyo2020 gave their best and that is what counts. Wishing the Team the very best for the next match and their future endeavours. India is proud of our players. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 3, 2021

As he watches the ongoing semi-final, PM Modi said that he is already proud of what the team has managed to achieve in the Olympics so far.

Earlier, Modi wrote,''I'm watching the India vs Belgium Hockey Men's Semi Final at #Tokyo2020. Proud of our team and their skills. Wishing them the very best!.''

I’m watching the India vs Belgium Hockey Men’s Semi Final at #Tokyo2020. Proud of our team and their skills. Wishing them the very best! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 3, 2021

India men's hockey team lost their semifinal match against the 2018 world champions Belgium on Tuesday at the Tokyo Olympics, thus missing out on a chance to make their first Olympic final in over four decades. The last time India had played the men's hockey final at the Olympics was back in 1980 when the team had won the gold medal.

It took more than four decades for India, historically the most successful hockey nation in Olympics, to qualify for the semi-finals.

The Indian men's hockey team defeated Great Britain 3-1 in a quarterfinal match to qualify for the semifinals of Olympics Games after 49 years here on Sunday.

The last time India featured in the semifinals of the Olympics was in 1972 Munich Games where they lost 0-2 to arch-rivals Pakistan.Belgium defeated Spain 3-1 in another quarterfinal to seal their place in the last four round.

Meanwhile, CRPF jawans cheer for Indian men's hockey team in Jammu, chant 'Jeetega bhai jeetega, India jeetega' & 'Bharat Mata ki Jai'.

#WATCH | CRPF jawans cheer for Indian men's hockey team in Jammu, chant 'Jeetega bhai jeetega, India jeetega' & 'Bharat Mata ki Jai'.



India is playing against Belgium in the semi-final at #TokyoOlympics. pic.twitter.com/ohEneoSOtx — ANI (@ANI) August 3, 2021