Today is the death anniversary of BJP: Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut on one year of Maha Vikas Aghadi

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

Mumbai, Nov 24: Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut marked one year of Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra on Tuesday by calling it the "death anniversary" of BJP government that was formed last year for a brief period.

Reacting to Union Minister Raosaheb Patil Danve's claims that the BJP will form government in the state within two-three months, Raut said it is the frustration of Opposition leaders that is making them say such things.

Speaking to media, the Shiv Sena leader said, "Today is the death anniversary of the 3-day government that was formed last year. Our government will complete four years."

Slamming Danve, Raut said, "Opposition leaders say such things in frustration as all their efforts have failed. They know very well that people of Maharashtra are with this govt."

The Shiv Sena leader's comment came a day after Raosaheb Danve claimed that the BJP is just waiting for the Legislative Council elections to get over to form government in Maharashtra once again.

During a Legislative Council election rallyin Parbhani, the BJP leader said, "You don't think that our government will not be formed, it will be formed in two-three months... we're just waiting for these polls to conclude."