Which is the cheapest and most effective vaccine in India; Check pricing and breakdown

To vaccine economically backward, Centre plans non-transferable Electronic Vouchers

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, June 09: In a bid to help the economically weaker sections get vaccinated at private hospitals, the Centre is planning on launching non-transferable Electronic Vouchers.

The move comes after the Centre announced on Monday it will procure 75 per cent of the vaccines, including the 25 per cent that is currently assigned to the states. This system would come into effect on June 21-International Yoga Day.

The Electronic Voucher scheme is yet to be formulated and work on it is in progress. It is most likely to come into effect on June 21.

A statement by the Health Ministry said, "to promote the spirit of "Lok Kalyan", use of non-transferable Electronic Vouchers which can be redeemed at private vaccination centers, will be encouraged. This would enable people to financially support vaccination of Economically Weaker Sections at private vaccination centres."

Meanwhile the Centre has also capped prices of vaccines at private hospitals. The price of Covishield has been fixed Rs 780 per dose. In the case of Covaxin and Sputnik, the prices are fixed at Rs 1,410 and Rs 1,145 per dose respectively.

Story first published: Wednesday, June 9, 2021, 8:55 [IST]