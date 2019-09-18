  • search
Trending PoK ISRO NASA
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    To thwart Pakistan’s designs in J&K, Doval to stay back, not accompany Modi at UNGA

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Sep 18: National Security Advisor Ajit Doval will not accompany Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his trip to the United States. Instead, the NSA would stay back in Delhi and focus on the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir as ample intelligence reports suggest that Pakistan may orchestrate violence in the Valley ahead of the UNGA meet.

    In the aftermath of Article 370 is abrogated, several reports from the agencies have spoken about the trouble that Pakistan would look to orchestrate along the border as well as in the Valley.

    To thwart Pakistan’s designs in J&K, Doval to stay back, not accompany Modi at UNGA
    File Photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and NSA Ajit Doval

    Doval has decided to stay back in Delhi and focus on the security situation instead. Officials confirmed to OneIndia that Doval would not accompany Modi on his US trip. The decision was taken after assessing the situation and also the intelligence inputs that were coming in.

    PMO defines roles for NSA Doval and other top officers

    The United Nations General Assembly meeting in New York begins on September 24 and concludes on September 30. Officials say that Pakistan would look to orchestrate violence after it has failed to internationalise the Kashmir issue. Several nations have either kept mum on the issue or have made it clear that Kashmir is India's internal issue.

    The Pakistani Army has resorted to more than 2,050 unprovoked ceasefire violations this year in which 21 Indians have been killed.

    India has repeatedly called upon Pakistan to ask its forces to adhere to 2003 ceasefire understanding and maintain peace and tranquillity along the Line of Control and International Border.

    The Indian security agencies have been warning that Pakistan is trying to up the ante in Jammu and Kashmir and also along with the border areas. There has been a massive build-up of terrorists along the border. The ceasefire violations are mainly aimed at providing cover fire for the terrorists who are looking to infiltrate.

    The terrorist groups have suffered major casualties in recent times. They have been trying to rebuild modules and also push in as many men as possible into the Valley, the Intelligence Bureau had stated.

    More AJIT DOVAL News

    Read more about:

    ajit doval jammu and kashmir narendra modi kashmir valley line of control howdy modi

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue