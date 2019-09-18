To thwart Pakistan’s designs in J&K, Doval to stay back, not accompany Modi at UNGA

India

New Delhi, Sep 18:

New Delhi, Sep 18: National Security Advisor Ajit Doval will not accompany Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his trip to the United States. Instead, the NSA would stay back in Delhi and focus on the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir as ample intelligence reports suggest that Pakistan may orchestrate violence in the Valley ahead of the UNGA meet.

In the aftermath of Article 370 is abrogated, several reports from the agencies have spoken about the trouble that Pakistan would look to orchestrate along the border as well as in the Valley.

Doval has decided to stay back in Delhi and focus on the security situation instead. Officials confirmed to OneIndia that Doval would not accompany Modi on his US trip. The decision was taken after assessing the situation and also the intelligence inputs that were coming in.

PMO defines roles for NSA Doval and other top officers

The United Nations General Assembly meeting in New York begins on September 24 and concludes on September 30. Officials say that Pakistan would look to orchestrate violence after it has failed to internationalise the Kashmir issue. Several nations have either kept mum on the issue or have made it clear that Kashmir is India's internal issue.

The Pakistani Army has resorted to more than 2,050 unprovoked ceasefire violations this year in which 21 Indians have been killed.

India has repeatedly called upon Pakistan to ask its forces to adhere to 2003 ceasefire understanding and maintain peace and tranquillity along the Line of Control and International Border.

The Indian security agencies have been warning that Pakistan is trying to up the ante in Jammu and Kashmir and also along with the border areas. There has been a massive build-up of terrorists along the border. The ceasefire violations are mainly aimed at providing cover fire for the terrorists who are looking to infiltrate.

The terrorist groups have suffered major casualties in recent times. They have been trying to rebuild modules and also push in as many men as possible into the Valley, the Intelligence Bureau had stated.