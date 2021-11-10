YouTube
    New Delhi, Nov 10: For better threat detection and response along the China border, the Indian Army has sought to equip itself with a modern low level light weight radar.

    To plug critical vulnerability along China border, Indian Army seeks new radar

    The radar was part of the new list of Make in India projects that the Army plans to pursue in partnership with the India. The list was released by Army chief, General M M Naravane and it includes surveillance and armed drone swarm, counter drone systems, infantry weapon training simulator, portable helipads, robotic surveillance platforms and a variety of ammunition. It must be also noted that the the government had notified two lists of 209 defence items that cannot be imposed in bans that will be progressively enforced from 2021 to 2025. The LLLWR is among these which cannot be imported.

    The radar would be useful at the northern and eastern borders with China. Both sides have ramped up military activities. India and China are locked in a border standoff in Eastern Ladakh for over 18 months and estimates suggest that there are 50,000-60,000 troops on either sides.

    A Hindustan Times report citing an official said that there is an urgent need for LLLWR to plug a critical vulnerability along the China border.

    Wednesday, November 10, 2021, 13:08 [IST]
